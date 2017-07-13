WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

17-Year-Old Killed In North Sacramento Rollover Crash, Driver Arrested

July 13, 2017 9:58 AM
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A 17-year-old has died and the driver of the pickup they were in has been arrested after a rollover crash Wednesday afternoon.

The incident started on the El Camino Avenue off-ramp from Highway 51. California Highway Patrol says, just after 4 p.m., a Chevrolet Silverado was exiting the freeway when the driver lost control and flipped over.

A teenager who was in the pickup was ejected. That 17-year-old was later pronounced dead.

The Silverado continued on out of control, making its way back onto SR-51 and hitting a VW GTI.

Somehow, the Silverado managed to come to rest back on its wheels. The driver then took off, but witnesses followed and he was later arrested at his home.

Three other passengers in the Silverado suffered minor to moderate injuries. The driver of the VW also went to the hospital.

The identity of the driver arrested and the 17-year-old killed have not been released.

