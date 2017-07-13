Old Spaghetti Factory Fills Void Left By Farrell’s Ice Cream Parlour

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A new Old Spaghetti Factory in the Arden Area opened for business Wednesday. The restaurant now occupies the former Farrell’s Ice Cream Parlour building on Watt Avenue.

Owners and guests celebrated with a grand opening, in hopes that the restaurant will bring a boost to the neighborhood.

Following a ribbon cutting, the Old Spaghetti Factory became Sacramento’s newest restaurant. Folks lined up to get inside.

Customer Ryan Koledin said, “This is my 35th one nationwide.”

While it’s Watt Avenue location is new, the restaurant chain itself is rich in history. For 50 years, the Old Spaghetti Factory has taken diners back to days of old with its antique decor and values.

Old Spaghetti Factory founder Sally Dussin said, “A restaurant that had a very lower price range, but very extra good food and families.”

Dussin and her husband, Guss founded the restaurant in 1968, and today she still trains its new employees, leads the store’s design and celebrates every new opening.

“This is the best part when they open and you get to see all the things you thought about,” said Dussin.

Loyal customer Sarah Ketsdever said, “This is my favorite restaurant, and I really wanted to come.”

So much so, that the young girl wrote a letter to the Old Spaghetti Factory, expressing her excitement that it was coming to her very own neighborhood. The restaurant contacted Ketsdever and invited her and her family to be the new location’s very first customers.

The opening comes a year after Farrell’s Ice Cream Parlor abruptly shut down, bringing new life to the previously vacant building

Co-owner George Dariotis said, “We hope that it will be a springboard for possibly a new development and more business is good for everyone.”

A restaurant with a proven recipe for success, passing on traditions- both old and new.

“It’s just a special feeling that we’re going to provide new memories for people here on Watt Avenue and continue serving the guests,” said Dariotis.