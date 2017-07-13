2-Year-Old California Boy Drowns In South Carolina Lake

July 13, 2017 6:26 AM
Filed Under: South Carolina, Ukiah

BLUFFTON, S.C. (AP) – A 2-year-old boy from California has drowned in a South Carolina lake.

Beaufort County Deputy Coroner David Ott has told local media outlets that Christopher Miles Hamilton of Ukiah, California, drowned around 8:30 a.m. Sunday in a pond behind a home in Bluffton’s Hampton Lake community.

Bluffton Police spokeswoman Joy Nelson says the child’s grandparent called 911 to say he had been missing for 10 minutes and might have been walking a dog. As officers responded, dispatchers told them the child had been found in the pond and that those on scene were performing CPR.

First responders continued CPR. Christopher was taken to Coastal Carolina Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A GoFundMe page has been created for the child’s family.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch