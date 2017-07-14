Brides Left In Panic As Alfred Angelo Stores Across Country Abruptly Close

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Alfred Angelo Bridal stores across the country abruptly closed down Thursday for good.
The corporate office is remaining silent, but the wedding dress store is reportedly filing for bankruptcy.
Employees at the Roseville Alfred Angelo store said they got word just Thursday morning that they would soon be out of business. All computer systems are offline and corporate is not returning any of their calls, the employees said.
News of the store’s surprise closure is leading to widespread panic for brides-to-be across the country, with many taking to social media to vent.
Other bridal stores are stepping up to try and help brides caught up in the Alfred Angelo closure.
David’s Bridal is offering a special 30 percent discount off wedding dresses for brides who present their original Alfred Angelo branded receipt. They’re also waiving rush fees on alterations – and are even offering to alter Alfred Angelo dresses.