Deputy Crashes Into Turning Car In Arden Arcade Area

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A sheriff’s deputy was involved in a crash in the Arden Arcade area early Friday morning.
The scene was along Fulton Avenue, near Pope Avenue. California Highway Patrol says a Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy was in a patrol car responding to a call with his sirens on.
A Honda CRV going the opposite direction was trying to turn onto eastbound Pope Avenue. CHP says the Honda driver let one car go by, but didn’t apparently see any other cars. As the Honda started turning, the patrol car crashed into it.
Five people were inside the Honda. The right rear passenger suffered major injuries, while the left rear passenger suffered a broken leg. All five were taken to the UC Davis Medical Center by medics.
The deputy suffered cuts to his face. He’s being treated at Kaiser North.
Fulton Avenue was closed due to crash for several hours.
Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol played factor in the crash.