At Least 8 People Were In Meeting With Donald Trump, Jr., Russian Attorney

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — New details emerged Friday in the meeting between President Trump’s eldest son and a Russian attorney. This, as a former Trump campaign adviser testified on Capitol Hill. He called the whole Russian inquiry “collusion delusion.”

President Trump returned to U.S. following a trip to Paris, just as a new development hit the press. We’re now learning there were at least eight people present at the pre-election meeting between Donald Trump, Jr. and a Russian attorney promising dirt on Hillary Clinton. The Associated Press reports a Russian-American lobbying to lift sanctions against the Kremlin was also in the room. The president has said his son did nothing wrong.

“He took a meeting with a lawyer from Russia. It lasted for a short period of time and nothing came of the meeting.”

President Trump has hired another attorney to deal with the Russia controversy. He’ll work inside the White House, and oversee the legal and communication strategies. Over on Capitol Hill, a House Intelligence Committee questioned former Trump campaign adviser Michael Caputo for three and a half hours on Russian meddling in the election.

Caputo said, “I had no contact with Russians, I never heard of anyone in the Trump campaign talking with Russians.”

Caputo called the whole thing “collusion delusion.”

“It all smells like fish to me, so if you’re gonna go ahead and dig into this thing, I hope you dig in on both sides.”

House Democrats renewed calls for an independent panel to investigate, while some lawmakers are even demanding the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, resign from his advisory position. Meanwhile, one of Kushner’s top lawyers is stepping aside from the Russia investigation. Abbe Lowell, a prominent attorney, will now represent Kushner in Russia-related matters and says his client will cooperate with the investigation.

President Trump maintains he did not know about the meeting until just before his son released the emails.