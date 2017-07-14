Ex-Giants Pablo Sandoval Designated For Assignment

July 14, 2017 8:58 AM
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have designated third baseman Pablo Sandoval for assignment.

The team cut its losses with the one-time San Francisco Giants slugger on Friday after activating him from the disabled list. He had been on an injury rehab assignment for an inner ear infection with Triple-A Pawtucket. The Red Sox have 10 days to trade or release him.

Sandoval had won three World Series titles with the Giants before the Red Sox signed him for five years and $95 million before the 2015 season. He has appeared in just 161 games since then, hitting .237 with 14 homers.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

