Knicks Ink Deal With Kings’ Scott Perry As General Manager

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK
Scott Perry reportedly reached an agreement with the New York Knicks to take over as their general manager, USA Today’s Sam Amick reported. The Kings will be receiving a 2nd round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and cash considerations.
Perry was the Sacramento Kings’ executive vice president of basketball operations and, despite just a short stint with the Kings since being hired in April, he’s been receiving praise for helping sort the identity crisis that’s troubled the franchise.
Perry also had front-office roles with the Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic and Seattle Supersonics before landing in Sacramento.
