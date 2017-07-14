Report: Chicago Cubs Currently Eyeing Athletics’ Sonny Gray

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK
The Chicago Cubs aren’t quite done settling with their pitching rotation. After trading for Chicago White Sox’s LHP Jose Quintana Thursday, the club is currently seeking out Oakland A’s RHP Sonny Gray, per MLB Network’s Jon Morosi.
After winning the World Series the previous season, the Cubbies are 5.5 games out of first place, which is held by the Milwaukee Brewers.
Their biggest problem has been their pitching rotation. Including Quintana, 3 of 5 starters have an ERA above 4. The rotation, as a whole, is averaging a 4.14 ERA.
Gray will start the second half of the 2017 season with a 4-4 record and 4.00 ERA.