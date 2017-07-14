Report: Chicago Cubs Currently Eyeing Athletics’ Sonny Gray

July 14, 2017 9:46 AM
Filed Under: Chicago Cubs, Oakland Athletics, Sonny Gray, trade

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

The Chicago Cubs aren’t quite done settling with their pitching rotation. After trading for Chicago White Sox’s LHP Jose Quintana Thursday, the club is currently seeking out Oakland A’s RHP Sonny Gray, per MLB Network’s Jon Morosi.

After winning the World Series the previous season, the Cubbies are 5.5 games out of first place, which is held by the Milwaukee Brewers.

Their biggest problem has been their pitching rotation. Including Quintana, 3 of 5 starters have an ERA above 4. The rotation, as a whole, is averaging a 4.14 ERA.

Gray will start the second half of the 2017 season with a 4-4 record and 4.00 ERA.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch