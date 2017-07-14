Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about Kings Vice President of Basketball Operations, Scott Perry, going to the New York Knicks. The guys talk about what this move will do for both teams, specifically the Kings. The guys also talked about Ice Cube’s Career, and how he would be considered one of the greatest of all time if his career came to an end in the early 90’s. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys talked some NFL and some of the news from the NFL offseason. The guys also talked about the possibility of Ezekiel Elliot being suspended to start the NFL season. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the third hour of the Lo-Down the guys somehow got talking about Family Matters and how Jason never watched the show. This led to talks about other sitcoms from the 90’s, and the guys crushes from sitcoms that they watched when they were kids. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE, and you can Like Us on Facebook.