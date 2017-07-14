The Show You Love To Hate: The Lo-Down – 7/14

July 14, 2017 6:40 PM
Filed Under: MLB, NBA, NFL, Sacramento Kings, The Lo-Down

Hour 1

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JUNE 02: Ice Cube performs on the Colossal Stage during the 2017 Colossal Clusterfest at Civic Center Plaza and The Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on June 2, 2017 in San Francisco, California.

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about Kings Vice President of Basketball Operations, Scott Perry, going to the New York Knicks.  The guys talk about what this move will do for both teams, specifically the Kings.  The guys also talked about Ice Cube’s Career, and how he would be considered one of the greatest of all time if his career came to an end in the early 90’s.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 24: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys rushes the ball during the fourth quarter against the Washington Redskins at AT&T Stadium on November 24, 2016 in Arlington, Texas.

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys talked some NFL and some of the news from the NFL offseason.  The guys also talked about the possibility of Ezekiel Elliot being suspended to start the NFL season.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 3

SAVED BY THE BELL -- Season 1 -- Pictured: Tiffani Thiessen as Kelly Kapowski --

Photo by: Alice S. Hall/NBCU Photo Bank

In the third hour of the Lo-Down the guys somehow got talking about Family Matters and how Jason never watched the show. This led to talks about other sitcoms from the 90’s, and the guys crushes from sitcoms that they watched when they were kids.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

 

 

You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE, and you can Like Us on Facebook.

More from The Lo-Down With Damien Barling, Jason Ross and Ken Rudulph
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch