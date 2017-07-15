NORCAL WILDFIRES: Wildfire status summaryResources: Evacuation orders, shelters...Air quality & weather conditionsFire mapHow you can helpMore

Me Want Cocaine? Drugs Found Inside Cookie Monster Doll

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — A stash of cocaine hidden inside a Cookie Monster doll has landed a Florida man in jail on a drug charge.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Wednesday that 39-year-old Camus McNair was arrested after a traffic stop in the Florida Keys involving a car with heavily tinted windows and an obscured license plate.

A deputy smelled marijuana odor after pulling over McNair’s car, then searched a backpack in the car and found the Cookie Monster doll. The deputy noticed the doll seemed heavier than it should and a slit had been cut into it.

Authorities say about 11 ounces (312 grams) of cocaine was found inside the doll. McNair was jailed, with bail set at $7,000. Jail records did not list an attorney for him.

 

