What Is The Story Behind Mosaic Markers In Midtown Sacramento?

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — We tackle one of the more unusual questions to cross our path in this week’s Getting Answers Road Tour.

“What’s up with those mosaic markers in Midtown Sacramento?” CBS13 Viewer Jamie Harrison emailed us to ask.

There’s one at 28th and T streets and down the road a bit on 34th near Stockton. They look old hitching posts that’s been designed with sparkly tiles.

It turns out they have nothing to do with the City Arts Commission or the ongoing mural project. They’re the work of a local artist who wishes to remain anonymous.

Another question this week centers on a popular bike path behind the Blue Diamond Almond Factory. It’s been closed lately and bikers want to know why.

We’ve learned the closure didn’t last long. Blue Diamond officials tell us they were working in conjunction with the City of Sacramento and SMUD on a project that forced them to close down the bike path but that project has now been postponed.

Finally, we tackle the road work going on along the Pioneer Bridge linking Sacramento to West Sacramento.

Dennis Keaton with Caltrans tells us they’re grinding down the existing material to the surface of the bridge and then “will replace the deck overlay with a thicker, more durable surfacing material.”

The work will go on Monday through Friday, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., all the way to Labor Day.