Two Dead After Car Hits Home

July 15, 2017 8:00 AM

LINCOLN CA,( CBS 13)- Two people were killed after a vehicle hit and crashed into a home in Lincoln.

Police and fire responded to the home on McBean Park Drive just after midnight Saturday morning.  Officers arrived to find a vehicle inside the home, the car and home on fire and two people dead in the vehicle.

There were two people inside the home at the time of the crash, they were uninjured but checked out for injuries at the scene.

It appears the that vehicle was traveling westbound on McBean Park Drive, left the roadway striking a light pole at A Street, traveled through a fence, and came to a stop when it struck the residence.

Currently the Lincoln police department and the Placer County Coroners office is investigating the incident.

