Attendees Brave Triple-Digit Heat At California State Fair

By Alisa Becerra July 16, 2017 12:47 PM
Filed Under: California State Fair, heatwave, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – It’s triple-digit hot at the California State Fair.

Those enjoying the fair are having to work to keep their cool.

One woman improvised and made her own fan out of cardboard. Hand held misters seemed to work for those more prepared.

But for those who overheat and find they don’t feel so good, there are paramedics ready to help – by bicycle or by golf cart.

“If somebody were to have some sort of medical emergency situation, the paramedics are here that can properly treat them if necessary or take them to the hospital,” said Kevin Anderson with AMR.

But every year, there are fairgoers that get beat by the heat.

Anderson says it’s just plain hot.

“Once it gets to 100 degrees, there’s no way to get around it here or anywhere in Sacramento,” Anderson said.

If all else fails, there is always a cool breeze under food tent.

