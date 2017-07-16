2 Wildfires In California Prompt Evacuation Orders

July 16, 2017 10:50 PM
Filed Under: Modesto, wildfire

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters are battling two wildfires in Northern and Central California that are sending residents fleeing from their homes.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says a 1,000-acre blaze sparked Sunday afternoon near Lake McClure, a reservoir about 50 miles east of Modesto, is threatening homes in a rural area.

Mariposa County Sheriff’s officials ordered an evacuation order for an unknown number of homes in the Hunters Valley area two miles east of the lake.

In Northern California, a 400-acre wildfire in Mendocino County as triggered the evacuation of a subdivision in the community of Redwood Valley.

CalFire says the Baker Creek subdivision was evacuated after the fire jumped a road.

