George A. Romero, Father Of The Zombie Film, Dead At 77

July 16, 2017 11:09 PM
NEW YORK (CBS Local/AP) – George Romero, whose classic “Night of the Living Dead” and other horror films turned zombie movies into social commentaries and who saw his flesh-devouring undead spawn countless imitators, remakes and homages, has died. He was 77.

Romero died Sunday following a battle with lung cancer, said his family in a statement provided by his manager Chris Roe. Romero’s family said he died while listening to the score of “The Quiet Man,” one of his favorite films, with his wife, Suzanne Desrocher, and daughter, Tina Romero, by this side.

Romero is credited with reinventing the movie zombie with his directorial debut, the 1968 cult classic, “Night of the Living Dead.” The movie set the rules imitators lived by.

“Night of the Living Dead” was shot in and around the Pittsburgh area. Romero returned to Pittsburgh to film one of his follow-up movies, “Dawn of the Dead.” The film famously shot in the Monroeville Mall.

Romero graduated from Carnegie Mellon University in 1960.

