Chiefs’ QB Alex Smith Helps Raiders Fan In Wheelchair [PICS]

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

Sure, the Oakland Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs are divisional rivals. But who says they can’t help each other out while off the football field?

That’s what happened with Chiefs’ quarterback Alex Smith, who stepped up to help a struggling wife push her husband, who is a wheelchair user, while at the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship on Friday.

Their son Kenny tweeted a picture of the event.

My mom was struggling to push my dad (a Raiders fan, obviously) up the ramp at @ACChampionship when Alex Smith stepped in to help 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/pyr1ZPiw8f — Kenny Dorset (@KDorset) July 15, 2017

Yeah, he came out of no where. My dad didn't even know who was pushing him till they made it to the top Very cool — Kenny Dorset (@KDorset) July 15, 2017

Someone eventually called him out on Twitter, stating “Maybe you should’ve helped out instead of taking pictures, Kenny.” His response was short and simple.

Way to go Alex!