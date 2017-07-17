Chiefs’ QB Alex Smith Helps Raiders Fan In Wheelchair [PICS]

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK
Sure, the Oakland Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs are divisional rivals. But who says they can’t help each other out while off the football field?
That’s what happened with Chiefs’ quarterback Alex Smith, who stepped up to help a struggling wife push her husband, who is a wheelchair user, while at the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship on Friday.
Their son Kenny tweeted a picture of the event.
Someone eventually called him out on Twitter, stating “Maybe you should’ve helped out instead of taking pictures, Kenny.” His response was short and simple.
Way to go Alex!