Motorcyclist Dies In Failed Stunt On California Highway

July 17, 2017 7:57 AM
Filed Under: California Highway Patrol, Corona, motorcycles

CORONA (AP) — Authorities say a rider among a group of motorcyclists doing stunts on a California highway died after falling to the pavement while trying to stand on his moving bike.

California Highway Patrol Sgt. Nathan Baer says the man was wearing a helmet but the impact Sunday caused major head trauma.

Baer says the rider was part of a group of about 50 motorcyclists performing stunts on southbound Interstate 15 in Riverside County.

After the crash his fellow motorcyclist blocked lanes, causing traffic to back up for several miles.

Baer tells the Riverside Press-Enterprise that the CHP has noticed a recent uptick in reckless motorcycle riding, on I-15 and throughout inland Southern California.

