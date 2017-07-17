Delta Airlines Tells Ann Coulter Her Insults Are ‘Unacceptable’

July 17, 2017 6:37 AM
Filed Under: Ann Coulter, Delta Airlines

NEW YORK (AP) — Delta Airlines has pushed back at Ann Coulter after the conservative commentator berated the carrier on Twitter over a changed seat assignment.

Coulter began tweeting about the episode Saturday in which she said the airline gave away an “extra room seat” she reserved before a flight from New York to Florida departed. Coulter had booked an aisle seat, but got a window seat.

She joked that Delta hires people who seek to be prison guards, animal handlers or East German police.

Delta responded to Coulter on Twitter on Sunday night that it was refunding her the extra $30 she paid for her preferred seat. It added that “your insults about our other customers and employees are unacceptable and unnecessary.”

Coulter continued her online rant Monday.

