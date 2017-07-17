Central California Detective Charged In Colleague’s Death

FRESNO (AP) — Authorities say they’ve filed criminal charges against a Central California sheriff’s detective accused of killing his colleague in what was initially called an accidental shooting.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Detective Jared Mullis was charged Friday with felony involuntary manslaughter and a weapons enhancement.

Sgt. Rod Lucas died in October while talking with Mullis about how to carry backup weapons. A gun fired, hitting the 46-year-old Lucas in the chest.

Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims had said it appeared to be a tragic accident.

Court papers filed by prosecutors say Lucas died because Mullis was not cautious.

Mullis’ attorney Roger Wilson did not immediately respond Monday to a request for comment by The Associated Press.

He tells the Fresno Bee that his client is distraught over the death.