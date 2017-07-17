HOUR 1:
Dave and Kayte talk the end of Sacramento Kings’ Summer League, Roger Federer winning his 8th Wimbledon title, and Billy Beane making moves in the Oakland A’s organization. Then, some brief conversation on the end of the Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor pressers. Finally, more on Federer’s Wimbledon title run.
HOUR 2:
Dave and Kayte talk about Billy Beane’s comments in regards to the Oakland A’s direction before Threefer Madness featuring the A’s, Giants, Raiders, 49ers, and Kirk Cousins. Then, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee joins The Drive with a Sacramento Kings Summer League wrap up.
HOUR 3:
Dave and Kayte talk about a new, controversial sports movie involving Penn State before a debate on Billy Beane’s comments and the direction of the Oakland A’s organization. Finally, Re-Brew to end the show.
