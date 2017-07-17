I’ll Believe It When I See It; The Drive – 07/17/17

July 17, 2017 9:24 AM
HOUR 1:

815568546 Ill Believe It When I See It; The Drive 07/17/17

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Dave and Kayte talk the end of Sacramento Kings’ Summer League, Roger Federer winning his 8th Wimbledon title, and Billy Beane making moves in the Oakland A’s organization. Then, some brief conversation on the end of the Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor pressers. Finally, more on Federer’s Wimbledon title run.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

814673888 Ill Believe It When I See It; The Drive 07/17/17

(Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)

Dave and Kayte talk about Billy Beane’s comments in regards to the Oakland A’s direction before Threefer Madness featuring the A’s, Giants, Raiders, 49ers, and Kirk Cousins. Then, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee joins The Drive with a Sacramento Kings Summer League wrap up.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Jason Jones interview here:

 

HOUR 3:

517952478 Ill Believe It When I See It; The Drive 07/17/17

(Photo by Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images)

Dave and Kayte talk about a new, controversial sports movie involving Penn State before a debate on Billy Beane’s comments and the direction of the Oakland A’s organization. Finally, Re-Brew to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

