Judge Resigns After Stealing Business Card Holders From Judges’ Dinner

July 17, 2017 3:51 PM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – A Northern California judge is losing his job after swiping two art deco-style business card holders from a judges’ dinner in San Francisco.

The Commission on Judicial Performances announced Monday its censure of Judge Michael S. Williams of Napa County. Williams also agreed to resign effective in December.

Williams was attending a dinner hosted by a matrimonial lawyers association in March 2016 when he took two cardholders in the art deco decor of The City Club of San Francisco. They were each worth about $30 to $50.

The commission says Williams returned the cardholders after being informed that he was caught on video.

The judge expressed remorse and said he had an “unexplainable impulse” to take the cardholders.

A lawyer for Williams did not immediately return a request for comment.

 

