Crews Battling Wildfire East Of Mokelumne Hill, 1 Person Reportedly Injured

July 17, 2017 2:52 PM
CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) – The latest on the Maria Fire burning east of Mokelumne Hill:

3:18 p.m.

(Credit: Bill Lavaillie/Ledger Dispatch Photographer)

(Credit: Bill Lavaillie/Ledger Dispatch Photographer)

(Credit: Bill Lavaillie/Ledger Dispatch Photographer)

(Credit: Bill Lavaillie/Ledger Dispatch Photographer)

(Credit: Bill Lavaillie/Ledger Dispatch Photographer)

2:52 p.m.

Cal Fire says the fire has been 20 percent contained. So far, 45 acres have burned.

Crews are continuing to aggressively fight the fire. Firefighters want to make sure that they stop the flames before they spread, as the fire is burning in the footprint of the 2015 Butte Fire which burned more than 70,000 acres.

2:30 p.m.

Cal Fire says the fire burning near the community of Jesus Maria in Calaveras County has now burned 35-40 acres.

Evacuations are in effect for Indian Gulch Road.

An evacuation center is being set up at Mokelumne Hill Elementary School at 8350 CA-26, Mokelumne Hill, CA 95245. The Red Cross is on the way to help any evacuees.

Authorities are advising residents in the area to be prepared to evacuate if necessary.

The fire is burning in the footprint of the 2015 Butte Fire.

2:20 p.m.

Cal Fire crews are battling a fire that has injured one person early Monday afternoon.

The scene along Jesus Maria Road, east of Mokelumne Hill, near the community of Jesus Maria in Calaveras County.

Cal Fire’s Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit says the fire has burned 10-12 acres so far. Crews are working hard to try and stop the flames before they can spread to a larger area.

Medics are reportedly treating one civilian for a burn injury. That person’s condition is unknown.

Crews say the fire is burning in the footprint of 2015 Butte Fire. That fire went on to burn more than 70,000 acres before being contained.

Firefighters are dealing with thick, dry grass.

