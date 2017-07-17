NORCAL WILDFIRES: Latest informationResources: Evacuation orders, shelters...Air quality & weather conditionsFire mapHow you can helpMore

CHP: Boy Taken Out Of Monterey County Found Safe

Filed Under: Monterey County, Soledad

SOLEDAD (CBS13) – The latest on an Amber Alert out of Monterey County:

8:35 a.m.

The California Highway Patrol says the child taken out of Soledad has been found safe.

It is unclear where the boy was found.

The Amber Alert has now been deactivated.

6:57 a.m.

An Amber Alert has been issued in a Central Coast county after a boy was taken early Monday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says one-year-old Emiliano Salinas was taken from the Soledad area around 5 a.m.

Officers don’t know who took the baby at this time, but they believe the child is in a white 1992 Honda Accord with the California license plate number 6RGB061.

The Amber Alert is only in effect for Monterey County at this point.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch