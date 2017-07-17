CHP: Boy Taken Out Of Monterey County Found Safe

SOLEDAD (CBS13) – The latest on an Amber Alert out of Monterey County:
8:35 a.m.
The California Highway Patrol says the child taken out of Soledad has been found safe.
It is unclear where the boy was found.
The Amber Alert has now been deactivated.
6:57 a.m.
An Amber Alert has been issued in a Central Coast county after a boy was taken early Monday morning.
The California Highway Patrol says one-year-old Emiliano Salinas was taken from the Soledad area around 5 a.m.
Officers don’t know who took the baby at this time, but they believe the child is in a white 1992 Honda Accord with the California license plate number 6RGB061.
The Amber Alert is only in effect for Monterey County at this point.