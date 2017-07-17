Comedian Pablo Francisco Injured After Falling Off Stage In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Comedian Pablo Francisco is recovering after falling off the stage at The Punchline comedy club in Sacramento on Saturday. Minutes later, he was taken away by ambulance. Fans who attended the performance are describing it as bizarre.

“I was so excited to see him. I’ve never seen him in person,” said Own Blagg.

Blagg has been a Francisco fan for 10 years, but when he got the opportunity to see him Saturday night, he was stunned at what unfolded on the stage.

“I’ve watched his comedy specials over and over and to see this happen…it was a complete train wreck,” said Blagg.

“When he got up on stage his shirt was unbuttoned on the bottom, he was sweating profusely, and we noticed that he kept repeating himself the same lines. He never got out of the same joke he never made a full coherent joke,” said Jake.

“When he started looping it was absolutely heartbreaking for me,” said Blagg.

Francisco’s act never got off the ground, Jake says. He wasn’t wearing shoes and his hair was a mess.

When Francisco leaned over to talk to a heckler, he fell off the stage.

“People were pretty much booing him and we were trying to be supportive because we love him and we didn’t want to see him fail,” said Jake.

Francisco was carried out on a stretcher and taken away taken away in an ambulance.

On Sunday, Francisco tweeted:

“Apologies to everyone who came out to the show last night! Elbow is all fixed up and I’m ready for tonight. Much love to you all!”

That was followed up by this tweet from the club:

“Due to illness, the Pablo Francisco show has been cancelled tonight. (refunds will be made automatically…)”

Francisco tweeted once more:

“Again guys I’m really sorry for last night. Apologize to all my fans. I’m going to rest up, heal up, and be back better than ever. Peace!

Pablo”

Fans say they just want the best for the comedian.

“I want him to get better. I want him to sober up. I want him to get the help that he needs,” said Blagg.

Francisco didn’t perform at the club on Sunday night.