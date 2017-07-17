Report: Rays Sent Scout To Watch Giants’ RHP Hunter Strickland

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK
The Tampa Bay Rays sent a scout to Petco Park in San Diego to witness effective appearances by Strickland in the first two games of this series, per MLB.com’s Chris Haft.
On Friday, Strickland faced three batters and struck out two while allowing a hit. On Saturday, he worked a scoreless eighth inning against the Padres.
Entering Sunday, he had allowed two runs in his last 13 1/3 innings, which spanned 15 games. This lowered Strickland’s overall ERA to 1.91, tying him for 10th-best among National League relievers.
The 28-year-old is arbitration eligible next season and is under team control until 2022.