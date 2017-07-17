NORCAL WILDFIRES: Latest informationHow you can helpMore

VIDEO: Sacramento Firefighter Battling Car Fire Knocked Back By Explosion

Filed Under: firefighter, news wire, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Incredible video shared by Sacramento Fire shows the moment a firefighter was knocked off of his feet after a car engulfed in flames explodes.

Helmet camera video shows the firefighter rushing into battle flames on Friday.

Sparks kick up from inside the car as the firefighter continues to douse the flames in water.

And then, about a minute into the firefight, something explodes.

The fire department says the firefighter’s helmet was knocked off in the explosion, but he was not hurt.

