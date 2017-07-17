NORCAL WILDFIRES: Latest informationHow you can helpMore

Sacramento Schools Look To Philippines For Teachers Leaving Union Wondering Why

By Kelly Ryan
Filed Under: Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A statewide teacher shortage has a Sacramento school district looking outside the country to find qualified educators, but the teachers union is calling the district out for not looking hard enough.

Sacramento City Unified School District went to the Philippines to find teachers like Paulo Legaspi. He was one of 11 special education teachers hired last year from the country after the district claimed it couldn’t find enough in the country.

District spokesman Alex Barrios says it had no choice since it couldn’t fill the vacancies.

“When we couldn’t find those special ed teachers in Sacramento or California or the United States, we went abroad to the Philippines,” he said.

But Sacramento City Teachers Union spokesman David Fisher says it was all about finances, not supply. The union says the district has money it won’t spend, saying qualified teachers are going elsewhere.

“We don’t think it’s necessary to go across the globe to recruit teachers when we have them right here in town.

Paulo and other recruits will earn around $5,700 a month compared to the $500 to $600 he made overseas in the same position.

More from Kelly Ryan
Comments

One Comment

  1. Stan Bennett says:
    July 18, 2017 at 8:41 am

    Make California a Right to Work state where you don’t have to join a union to have a job and you will have more teachers than you will need.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch