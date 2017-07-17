San Jose Sharks Thank Patrick Marleau With Newspaper Ad

July 17, 2017 10:21 AM
Filed Under: Ad, NHL, Patrick Marleau, San Jose Mercury News, San Jose Sharks, Toronto Maple Leafs

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

NHL star Patrick Marleau has been a staple with the San Jose Sharks since he was drafted by the team in 1997.

Since plucking him at no. 2 overall the team has made the playoffs 17 times in the past 19 seasons (not counting the ’04-05 lockout). Marleau left the Sharks as the franchise leader in games, goals and points.

It’s no wonder Sharks fans and the organization alike were heartbroken when it was announced on July 3 that the left-wing/center signed a three-year contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

On Sunday, the Sharks took out a full-page ad in the San Jose Mercury on Sunday to thank Marleau for all of his contributions over the years.

David Pollak, former Sharks beat writer for SJ Mercury News, tweeted a picture of the ad.

Sadly, the Sharks were never able to win a Stanley Cup during Marleau’s time with the team, their closest coming from the Finals loss to the Penguins during the 2015-16 season.

During his time with the Sharks no player in the NHL scored more playoff goals than Marleau’s 68.

