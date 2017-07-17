Good Samaritan Credited With Finding Boy Abducted From Soledad

July 17, 2017 12:45 PM
Filed Under: Amber Alert, Monterey County, Soledad

SOLEDAD (AP) – A good Samaritan pulled a car seat from the back of a car Monday after spotting a missing baby with a man who appeared to be under the influence of drugs, police said.

Police said 8-month-old Emiliano Salinas was abducted from the Monterey County city of Soledad before 5 a.m. Monday.

The boy was located unharmed several hours later in San Jose and reunited with his parents.

He was found by an unnamed person who believed the man was in no condition to care for a baby, San Jose Police Sgt. Albert Morales said. No further details about the good Samaritan were released.

Police previously said the baby was a year old.

The suspect drove away from the scene and remains at large, Morales said.

He was last seen driving a 1992 white Honda Accord with California license plate 6RGB061.

The California Highway Patrol cancelled an Amber Alert about 90 minutes after issuing it Monday morning.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

