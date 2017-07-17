Total Eclipse May Challenge Porta Potty Supply

WEISER, Idaho (AP) – The city of Weiser is set to be Idaho’s top destination next month to catch a view of the total solar eclipse.
KIVI-TV (http://bit.ly/2ur1tXl ) reported Sunday city leaders are planning a festival leading up to the big day, Aug. 21, and are estimating up to 70,000 visitors.
Finding a hotel room in the city will be an issue for many, but finding a Porta Potty may be an even bigger problem.
PortaPros, a rental company in Nampa, says the demand for portable restrooms for the event outweighs the supply. It says the majority of its stock was reserved months ago.
Weiser has rented seventy portable restrooms for the eclipse festival, but the city is still keeping its eyes open for more, even reaching out to resources in central Oregon.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.