Deputies Help Wrangle Hundreds Of Sheep In Placer County

July 18, 2017 8:27 AM
Filed Under: Placer County, roseville, sheep

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – When sworn in, deputies promise to protect and serve – even if that means protecting hundreds of sheep.

Placer County sheriff’s deputies turned into shepherds Sunday night.

A flock of sheep broke out of their pen and blocked Fiddyment Road and West Sunset Boulevard.

One sheep led deputies on a chase before being taken into custody and getting a ride in the back of a patrol car back to the flock.

It took help from nearby California Highway Patrol officers and animal control before all the sheep were back home.

 

