Deputies Help Wrangle Hundreds Of Sheep In Placer County

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – When sworn in, deputies promise to protect and serve – even if that means protecting hundreds of sheep.
Placer County sheriff’s deputies turned into shepherds Sunday night.
A flock of sheep broke out of their pen and blocked Fiddyment Road and West Sunset Boulevard.
One sheep led deputies on a chase before being taken into custody and getting a ride in the back of a patrol car back to the flock.
It took help from nearby California Highway Patrol officers and animal control before all the sheep were back home.