Town Of Mariposa, More Areas Ordered To Evacuate Due To Detwiler Fire

July 18, 2017 1:02 PM
Filed Under: Mariposa County

MARIPOSA COUNTY (CBS13/AP) — A wildfire burning in central California grew overnight and is threatening several hundred structures.

Firefighters are battling the blaze near Lake McClure, a reservoir about 50 miles east of Modesto.

The fire has scorched 24 square miles since it broke out Sunday afternoon.

More areas were ordered to evacuate early Tuesday afternoon, including the community of Mariposa. A community meeting is scheduled Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Mariposa County High School.

The fire is being fueled by hot weather, heavy brush and tall grass, Cal Fire said.

At least one structure has been destroyed in the Detwiler Fire, while another one has been damaged.

No one has been reported injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

To the south, crews have increased containment of a stubborn 28-square-mile blaze burning for a 10th day in the mountains of Santa Barbara County. It is 62 percent contained after destroying 16 homes.

