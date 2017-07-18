Detwiler Fire Surges Past 25,000 Acres, Threatening Mariposa

MARIPOSA (CBS13) — Firefighters executed an all out air attack on the massive flames from the Detwiler Fire, ripping across hillsides, and over mountain tops near the community of Mariposa.

Staff and patients at John C. Fremont Healthcare District have sheltered in place at the request of the fire department. The facility is still open, but patients are being rerouted. While few patients and staff remain at the hospital, they are able to take patients in the case of an emergency.

Despite the danger, Mariposa resident Bob Linneman is not leaving his home here. He’s taking photographs of it.

“This is just insane,” he said.

“My neighbor Corey, he’s got a truck packed,” Linneman said. “If we have to I’ll just tag along with him.”

The Detwiler Fire has already scorched more than 25,000 acres, consuming rural properties. It is only 5 percent contained.

At least one structure that had an evacuation notice posted at its gate was destroyed. The chimney on Old Toll Road was still standing, but the fire left most everything else unrecognizable.

Firefighters are descending on Mariposa from all over the state. Besides first-responders, Mariposa’s main street, Highway 140, looks more like a ghost town.

Dan Ostler owns a store called Dabbles. He’s stayed so he can offer fire crews restrooms and water.

“It’s something I want to do, I can do,” Ostler said. “But I’ve got my escape route planned. I’m not going to hang out too long.”

A raging wildfire, closing in on a Mariposa community, and an all-out effort to bring it under control.