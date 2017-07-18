El Dorado Sheriff’s Deputies Searching For Attempted Grocery Store Robber

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — Deputies are searching for a man who attempted to rob a grocery store.

They believe 25-year-old Tristan Mathias Roberts is behind the mask and may be armed and dangerous.

It happened early Monday morning off of Pleasant Valley Road. Employees said a driver was dropping off produce and that’s when the alleged suspect snuck in and pulled out a gun.

“He said, ‘There’s a man in here in a mask,’ and at that time I saw him take off running,” said Leslie Gary who opened the store that morning.

The Holiday Market wasn’t even open, which meant the man was locked inside and hungry for cash.

“He told our boss to open the safe, and she put her hands up and said, ‘Look at me, I don’t have keys. I can’t get in the safe, just go,” she said.

Fearing for the safety of other employees Leslie ran outside.

“At that time I was telling a girl not to come into the store, I think he’s coming out. When I turned around he came out and stuck a gun in my face, and I just put my hands up and said, ‘dude!'” she said.

Deputies said Roberts led them on a pursuit before disappearing.

“Once the police came here there were tons of customers here looking for him, wanting to know who did this because this is a small community,” Leslie said.

Employees believe Roberts has been a customer in the past and cannot believe he had the nerve to break in and put a gun to their face.

“Once I saw who he was, I was mad because I’ve waited on you and you did that?'” she said.

Leslie is no stranger to danger and said Roberts better watch out.

“I fought cancer. That don’t scare me,” she added.

Roberts was last seen near Pleasant Valley Road near Cedar Ravine Road driving a 2001 Ford pickup with a license plate of 61446C2

If you see him, stay away as deputies say he’s armed and dangerous.