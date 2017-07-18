NORCAL WILDFIRES: Latest informationHow you can helpMore

Hair Has Nothing To Do With It; The Drive – 07/18/17

HOUR 1:

gettyimages 655386732 Hair Has Nothing To Do With It; The Drive 07/18/17

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Dave and Kayte talk Lonzo Ball and the Lakers winning the NBA Summer League, LeBron James’ frustration with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Houston Rockets being for sale. Then, more on LeBron being unhappy with the direction of the Cavaliers.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

626582532 Hair Has Nothing To Do With It; The Drive 07/18/17Dave and Kayte talk about the Los Angeles Lakers winning the NBA Summer League before Threefer Madness featuring LeBron James, the Oakland A’s, and franchise tags. Then, a strange story involving Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Lucky Whitehead’s dog.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3:

612693010 Hair Has Nothing To Do With It; The Drive 07/18/17

(Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

Former NFL linebacker Adrian Ross joins The Drive to talk about Michael Vick’s comments on Colin Kaepernick and more from the NFL. Then, Dave and Kayte talk about job stereotyping before Re-Brew to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Adrian Ross interview here:

