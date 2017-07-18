HOUR 1:
Dave and Kayte talk Lonzo Ball and the Lakers winning the NBA Summer League, LeBron James’ frustration with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Houston Rockets being for sale. Then, more on LeBron being unhappy with the direction of the Cavaliers.
HOUR 2:
Dave and Kayte talk about the Los Angeles Lakers winning the NBA Summer League before Threefer Madness featuring LeBron James, the Oakland A’s, and franchise tags. Then, a strange story involving Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Lucky Whitehead’s dog.
HOUR 3:
Former NFL linebacker Adrian Ross joins The Drive to talk about Michael Vick’s comments on Colin Kaepernick and more from the NFL. Then, Dave and Kayte talk about job stereotyping before Re-Brew to end the show.
