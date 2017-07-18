Hair Isn’t The Issue: The Lo-Down – 7/18

July 18, 2017 4:31 PM
Colin Kaepernick, Dallas Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott, Michael Vick, NBA, NFL

Hour 1

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on prior to Game One of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on May 17, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.

(Photo Credit: Elsa/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the rumors of Lebron James not being happy with the Cleveland Cavs offseason, and what are the chances that he would leave after next season.  The guys talked about the Lakers winning the Summer League Championship, which lead to a discussion of, “Which fan base has the most unbearable”?  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 24: Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers walks to the field before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 24, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys talked about Michael Vick’s comments about Colin Kaepernick needing to “Clean Up” to look more presentable to the NFL.  This lead to a conversation with the callers on Colin Kaepernick and his future with or without the NFL.  The guys moved on to tonight’s Bruno Mars concert, and they talked about their favorite concert experiences.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys rushes the ball during the fourth quarter against the Washington Redskins at AT&T Stadium on November 24, 2016 in Arlington, Texas.

Ezekiel Elliott (Photo Credit: Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked some NFL with the some of the trouble that Ezekiel Elliot, and what it means for his future in the NFL.  The guys also talked about Kirk Cousins one year deal with Washington, and where he fits as one of the top 10 quarterbacks in the league.  Finally, Drew Davison, Star-Telegram Cowboys Beat Writer, came on to talk about the Dallas Cowboys off season and some of the off the field troubles that some of the players have got in to.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

