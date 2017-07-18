Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the rumors of Lebron James not being happy with the Cleveland Cavs offseason, and what are the chances that he would leave after next season. The guys talked about the Lakers winning the Summer League Championship, which lead to a discussion of, "Which fan base has the most unbearable"?

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys talked about Michael Vick's comments about Colin Kaepernick needing to "Clean Up" to look more presentable to the NFL. This lead to a conversation with the callers on Colin Kaepernick and his future with or without the NFL. The guys moved on to tonight's Bruno Mars concert, and they talked about their favorite concert experiences.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked some NFL with the some of the trouble that Ezekiel Elliot, and what it means for his future in the NFL. The guys also talked about Kirk Cousins one year deal with Washington, and where he fits as one of the top 10 quarterbacks in the league. Finally, Drew Davison, Star-Telegram Cowboys Beat Writer, came on to talk about the Dallas Cowboys off season and some of the off the field troubles that some of the players have got in to.

