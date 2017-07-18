Human Jawbone Found In Nevada County Lake Linked To Hit-And-Run Crash

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — Human remains found in May at a Nevada County lake are tied to a hit-and-run crash from December, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department said on Tuesday.
A human jawbone was found on the shore of Lake Spaulding on May 28, prompting a search that found 10 more bones in the lake.
The sheriff’s department has identified the remains as belonging to 26-year-old Ruendi Amarro Ibarra of Stockton.
Ibarra was the suspect in a December hit-and-run crash near Highway 20 and Interstate 80. The California Highway Patrol says Ibarra fled on foot north from the crash scene toward the lake, but was never found.
The cause of death was not disclosed.