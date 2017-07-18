WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Human Jawbone Found In Nevada County Lake Linked To Hit-And-Run Crash

July 18, 2017 4:50 PM
Filed Under: Highway 20, Lake Spaulding, Nevada County

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — Human remains found in May at a Nevada County lake are tied to a hit-and-run crash from December, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department said on Tuesday.

A human jawbone was found on the shore of Lake Spaulding on May 28, prompting a search that found 10 more bones in the lake.

The sheriff’s department has identified the remains as belonging to 26-year-old Ruendi Amarro Ibarra of Stockton.

Ibarra was the suspect in a December hit-and-run crash near Highway 20 and Interstate 80. The California Highway Patrol says Ibarra fled on foot north from the crash scene toward the lake, but was never found.

The cause of death was not disclosed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch