Oroville Dam Spillway Emergency Creates Golden Opportunity On Rivers

July 18, 2017 5:42 PM By Angela Greenwood
Filed Under: Oroville, Oroville Dam, Yuba City

YUBA CITY (CBS13) — A wet winter in California is spurring a summer Gold Rush, as panners are heading for the rivers and not leaving empty-handed.

This year’s storms, snow melt and the disaster at the Oroville Dam Spillway are setting the stage for the best gold finds in a very long time.

When the spillway failed and with the use of the auxiliary spillway, new channels were cut into the ground, taking soil off the bedrock.

Stores like Yuba City Coin and Bullion are cashing in on the finds.

“It’s great business for us, because we buy gold all day long,” said numismatist Angela Dimmick.

It’s more than just gold flakes coming out of the water, some nuggets are even being dug up. On average, people walk out with anywhere from $40 to $300 in a trip.

More from Angela Greenwood
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch