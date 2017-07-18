NORCAL WILDFIRES: Latest informationHow you can helpMore

Man Drowns After Rescuing Kids From Fast-Moving California Creek

Filed Under: San Jose

SAN JOSE (AP) — Officials say a 35-year-old man drowned after rescuing his two children and four other kids from fast-moving waters in a creek.

The Mercury News of San Jose says officials identified the man Monday as Saul Garcia.

Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office’s spokesman Sgt. Rich Glennon says several kids were playing I Coyote Creek in San Jose on Sunday when they got in trouble. Garcia and other adult jumped in the water to help them but Garcia did not make it out.

Glennon says Garcia’s body was found Sunday evening in about 15 feet of water. He says the area where the kids were playing is shallow near the shore and then makes a sudden drop.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Garcia’s family.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch