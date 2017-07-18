Teen Missing While At Lake Tahoe With Family And Friends

LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – Authorities are searching for a Reno teen who was separated from friends and family in the Lake Tahoe area and hasn’t been seen since.

Sean Asquaga, 17, was last seen at Chimney Beach on Monday afternoon, according to a statement from local authorities.

Searchers with Carson City and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Department looked for signs of Asquaga on Carson and Washoe County shoreline along Highway 28 throughout Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

Asquaga is described as 5 feet 10 inches, with a heavy build, black hair, and brown eyes. He was shirtless and wearing black shorts when he went missing. He wears prescription glasses but didn’t have them on at the time.

Anyone with information about Sean’s whereabouts is asked to call the Carson City Sheriff’s Office at (775) 887-2677.

 

 

 

