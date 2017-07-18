NORCAL WILDFIRES: Latest informationHow you can helpMore

See The New Sacramento Kings Uniforms!

The Sacramento Kings have unveiled their new Nike uniforms.

The Kings account tweeted photos out Tuesday.

Nike says “For over a decade, we’ve been pushing the boundaries on digital innovation, welcoming fans behind the curtain for enhanced and immersive experiences. Our culture of innovation continues to build as Nike, the most innovative and creative sports apparel company in the world, becomes the official on-court apparel provider for the NBA. What a perfect fit.”

