100-Plus Homeless Camps Served Eviction Notices In Stockton, Lodi

July 18, 2017 10:32 AM
Filed Under: Homelessness, Lodi, san joaquin county, stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Authorities in San Joaquin County have been busy serving eviction notices to illegal homeless encampments over the past week.

The California Highway Patrol’s Stockton division says their officers and Caltrans have served more than 100 72-hour evictions notices at illegal camps in Lodi and Stockton.

stockton lodi homeless cleanup 1 100 Plus Homeless Camps Served Eviction Notices In Stockton, Lodi

One of the camps that was served an eviction notice. (Credit: CHP-Stockton)

CHP says they’re focusing only on camps on state property.

More than 20 people have been cited for misdemeanor trespassing during the effort. Those cited had been recognized from previous contacts with authorities, CHP says.

stockton lodi homeless cleanup 2 100 Plus Homeless Camps Served Eviction Notices In Stockton, Lodi

Another one of the camps that was served an eviction notice. (Credit: CHP-Stockton)

Crews will clean up the trash and other items left at the camps through the rest of the week.

 

