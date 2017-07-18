Time to Exhale; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie – 7/18

July 18, 2017 6:58 PM
Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliot, Oakland A's, Sacramento Kings, San Francisco Giants

Hour 1

Grant Napear is back in the saddle after a few days off and comes out the gate swinging on Ezekiel Elliot’s actions over the last few months, as well as he and Doug talk the loss of Scott Perry from the Kings front office.

Hour 2

Who impressed at the Summer League… Hear Grant and Doug speak on some of the players who they thought looked good over the two weeks. Also the San Francisco Giants are almost 30 games back in the division what is their next moves as a franchise and what really was the big downfall in this season’s slide.

Hour 3

The Oakland A’s have made some trades and moved a few players most people have come to know, listen to the fellas break down the teams moves and future with A’s analyst Shooty Babbit.

Hour 4

In hour four the fellas talk football with Russell Baxter of NFL Spin Zone about Kirk Cousins and his contract issues, Ezekiel Elliot’s off the field issues and much more.

 

 

