Man Accused Of Killing, Grilling Elk Grove Family’s Pet Turtle

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A man in Elk Grove is accused of felony animal cruelty after police say he barbecued a family’s pet.

“I’m very shocked by that honestly,” said one neighbor.

“That blows me away,” said another, “I can’t imagine that.”

Police say the crime happened on Monday evening on White Pine Way in Elk Grove.

“The animal had been stabbed and then barbecued,” said Officer Chris Trim with the Elk Grove Police Department.

He says they were called to a home in the 9700 block of White Pine Way after someone inside the house had reported their pet turtle had been attacked.

“This was not a consumption type situation,” said Trim, “It was a malicious type of situation.”

Eric Pauly, 36, was arrested shortly after at a nearby home and is facing felony charges of animal cruelty and a probation violation. Police didn’t elaborate on Pauly’s relationship to the homeowners, only saying he was an “invited guest” who was staying at the home for “some time.”

Trim says the details of the crime resulted in the felony charges.

“The fact that the animal is deceased and the means that the animal was stabbed and put on to the barbecue,” explained Trim.

“The turtle is the pride and joy of the household next door,” said neighbor Shawn Sullivan.

Sullivan says the family was very close with their Red Eared Slider turtles. He says the family had four that lived in their outdoor pond.

“She shared it with the kids in the neighborhood,” said Sullivan, “I feel very bad.”

He says it’s a bizarre situation that has many on White Pine Way concerned for the family involved.

“I feel very sorry that they lost a turtle,” said Sullivan, “they’re great neighbors. It’s part of their family.”

Pauly is being held on $40,000 bond at the Sacramento County jail.