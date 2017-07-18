WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Walmart Releases Fruit Punch-Flavored Pickles

July 18, 2017 10:47 AM
Filed Under: food, Pickles, Walmart

CBS Local– A new addition to Walmart shelves this week is a product called Tropickles: fruit punch-flavored pickles.

Walmart has found a skeptical reaction from consumers since they rolled out the new flavored pickles. Tropickles have been making plenty of headlines and found their way to social media, though mostly not due to overwhelmingly positive feedback.

The company says that the idea came from recipes on Pinterest.

“The modern-day couple, the pickle and fruit punch met on social media (they bonded over recipes on Pinterest, to be exact); now, we are celebrating their union on Walmart store shelves,” Walmart said in a statement.

Cute pitch aside, consumers still don’t seem to be infatuated the same way the pickle-fruit punch combo appear to be with one another.

