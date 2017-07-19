Is it entertaining enough; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie – 7/19

Hour 1

In hour one Doug and Grant, speak to Scott Howard Cooper of NBA.Com about the Summer League and the news of Lebron James maybe being interested in jumping over to the Lakers.

Hour 2

The Sacramento Kings have completed a great summer and added tons of pieces to the team, hear now veteran Willie Cauley-Stein join the fellas to talk about what he has done this summer as far as workouts, working with other teammates and some of his travel plans. Plus former QB Steve Beuerlein joins the fellas to talk the Kirk Cousins contract issue and the maturation of Derek Carr.

Hour 3

We are a little under a month away from Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor and Bryant Gumbel of Real Sports gave his thoughts on the recent controversial promotion tour of the fight. Listen as Doug and Grant discuss the issue of racism, entertainment and other aspects surround the tour and fight.

