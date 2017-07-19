Lincoln Car Crash Victims Remembered

LINCOLN (CBS13) — The victims of a tragic car crash in Lincoln are being remembered.

Twenty-two year old Frankee Rose and 22-year-old Brittany Martin were killed after their car crashed into a home off McBean Park Drive late Saturday night.

“It’s crazy that they’re gone, we are all just starting out our lives, and they both were gonna be so successful,” said friend AJ Hall.

Frankee and Brittany were friends, in fact they had gone to prom together at Oakmont Highschool in Roseville.

“He’s a brother, my best friend, my ace we did everything together,” said Randy Townsend, one of Frankee’s best friends.

“It’s sad, we miss him, as Randy was saying he was a really big part of our group,” said friend Kevin Cox.

Frankee’s lifelong friends embraced outside the Red Dragon Tattoo shop in Roseville, still processing the shock of their loss before they went in to get a tattoo in Frankee’s memory.

“I’m getting a tattoo of a rose, cause his last name was Rose, so that for the rest of my days, I can be reminded of him and have him with me,” said Hall.

Frankee had played football at Oakmont High, and Brittany played basketball throughout high school and earned a spot on the Sonoma University women’s basketball team.

“It’s tragic because both of them were very aspiring individuals, Brittany had just graduated college and got one of her dream jobs in marketing, and Frankee– was a real estate agent,” said friend Tino Loconte.

At Keller Williams in Folsom where Frankee worked, his real estate team was writing notes to his family, and say he was incredibly hard-working…about to sell his first big listing.

“He would come in at 5 a.m. and leave at 9 at night, as a way to just better himself,” said coworker Antoinette Bansuelo.

But after midnight Sunday for still unknown reasons, Frankee’s car with Martin as a passenger crashed through a street lamp, a backyard fence and into a home on McBean Parkway, Drive. The two did not survive.

“I’m shocked cause I was with him that night, he never leaves without saying bye, always tells you where he’s going, but I just turned around, and he was just gone. That’s the part of the puzzle I don’t understand,” said Townsend.

There were also two people inside the home when the crash happened; Lincoln police say they were not hurt.

Friends say the two were at a bar shortly before the crash. Police say they’re investigating whether speed or alcohol were factors.

Meanwhile, their memories live on.

“His smile he could just light up a room, and his hair, it was perfect,” said Townsend.

“He was the happiest, most loving person in the world. There’s nothing Frankie wouldn’t do for his friends and his family,” said Cox.