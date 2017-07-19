Fellow Senators Send Well Wishes To John McCain After Brain Cancer Diagnosis

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sen. John McCain (R-Arizona) has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer. He’s been away from Washington this week recovering from a procedure to remove a blood clot, and doctors now say it is more serious.

The 80-year-old senator has brain cancer. He’s been in Arizona recovering from a procedure on Friday, to remove a blood clot above his left eye. His family and doctors from the Mayo Clinic released a statement Wednesday evening saying, “Subsequent tissue pathology revealed that a primary brain tumor known as a Glioblastoma was associated with the blood clot.”

CBS News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. John Lapook explained the diagnosis.

“He is in for a battle. This is a very serious kind of cancer. The kind that killed Ted Kennedy. Despite all the research going on, we haven’t made adequate progress,” said Dr. Lapook.

McCain’s Republican colleagues were on Capitol Hill meeting to try and find a way forward on the health care overhaul when they got the news.

Sen. John Hoeven, (R-North Dakota) said, “We prayed. It was very emotional, almost stunned in disbelief. We asked Langford to lead us in prayer.”

Sen. Jeff Flake tweeted, “Just spoke to @senjohnmccain. Tough diagnosis, but an even tougher man.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, “We all look forward to seeing this American hero again soon.”

The blood clot was found during a routine check not far from the spot on McCain’s left temple where he had a cancerous lesion removed in 2000. The statement indicated McCain is in good spirits, and is reviewing treatment options with his family, including a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.

President Trump tweeted out a statement Wednesday saying, “Senator John McCain has always been a fighter. Melania and I send our thoughts and prayers to Senator McCain, Cindy, and their entire family. Get well soon.” John McCain was a Navy pilot and held as a prisoner of war in Vietnam. Republicans nominated him to be their presidential candidate in 2008.