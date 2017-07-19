WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Raiders Jerseys Continue To Sell Well In United States, Lynch Holds No. 1 Spot

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

NFL Shop recently released their updated list of their top-selling NFL jerseys throughout the United States. With the Raiders finishing their 2016 season with a 12-4 record and the addition of RB Marshawn Lynch, Silver and Black and NFL fans alike are eating up Oakland jerseys like crazy.

The team currently has the best selling jersey in 14 states, all being Lynch’s name and number.

Lynch still has the best-selling jersey on the website overall. Derek Carr holds the no. 6 spot and Khalil Mack has the no. 15 spot.

You can see the detailed map here of the states and which jersey is the most popular in each.

